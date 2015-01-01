Abstract

In actual driving scenes, recognizing and preventing drivers' non-standard driving behavior is helpful in reducing traffic accidents. To resolve the problems of various driving behaviors, a large range of action, and the low recognition accuracy of traditional detection methods, in this paper, a driving behavior recognition algorithm was proposed that combines an attention mechanism and lightweight network. The attention module was integrated into the YOLOV4 model after improving the feature extraction network, and the structure of the attention module was also improved. According to the 20,000 images of the Kaggle dataset, 10 typical driving behaviors were analyzed, processed, and recognized. The comparison and ablation experimental results showed that the fusion of an improved attention mechanism and lightweight network model had good performance in accuracy, model size, and FLOPs.

Language: en