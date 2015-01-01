SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baertsch T, Menozzi M. Healthcare (Basel) 2022; 10(7): 1292.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/healthcare10071292

PMID

35885818

Abstract

The Cantonal Police of Zurich, Switzerland, use a checklist to identify impaired drivers when conducting traffic stops. This checklist was developed by subject-matter experts and has been in use for eight years. The goal of this study was to redesign the checklist while considering human factors and ergonomics principles in combination with findings from a retrospective analysis of a set of 593 completed checklists. The checklist was amended in accordance with the results of the retrospective analysis by adding missing items and discarding superfluous ones. In addition, a hierarchical cluster analysis of the retrospective data suggested an improved spatial organization of checklist elements and the grouping of similar items of the checklist. Furthermore, aspects related to Fitts's law, visual complexity, and an optimized direction of processing the checklist underpinned the design process. The results of an evaluation of the redesigned checklist by 11 laypeople and 13 police officers indicated an improved usability of the redesigned checklist over the original.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving, Drug impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

road safety; checklist design; design principles; impaired driving

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print