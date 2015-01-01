Abstract

The Cantonal Police of Zurich, Switzerland, use a checklist to identify impaired drivers when conducting traffic stops. This checklist was developed by subject-matter experts and has been in use for eight years. The goal of this study was to redesign the checklist while considering human factors and ergonomics principles in combination with findings from a retrospective analysis of a set of 593 completed checklists. The checklist was amended in accordance with the results of the retrospective analysis by adding missing items and discarding superfluous ones. In addition, a hierarchical cluster analysis of the retrospective data suggested an improved spatial organization of checklist elements and the grouping of similar items of the checklist. Furthermore, aspects related to Fitts's law, visual complexity, and an optimized direction of processing the checklist underpinned the design process. The results of an evaluation of the redesigned checklist by 11 laypeople and 13 police officers indicated an improved usability of the redesigned checklist over the original.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving, Drug impaired driving

Language: en