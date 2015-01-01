Abstract

Depression is a common comorbidity in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and in their caregivers. This study aimed to compare the prevalence and risk factors of depression between patients with PD and their caregivers. In total, 113 patients with PD and 101 caregivers were enrolled. Patients with PD were assessed using the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview, Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS), Activities of Daily Living (ADL), Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, Beck Hopelessness Scale, Brief Fatigue Inventory, Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, and Big Five Inventory-10. Caregivers of patients with PD were also assessed using the above-mentioned instruments, with the exception of the UPDRS and ADL. During a 12-month follow-up period, depressive disorders were the most common psychiatric diagnosis of PD patients (27.4%) and their caregivers (17.8%). Depressive disorders were more prevalent in PD patients than in caregivers of PD patients throughout the entire follow-up phase. The severity of fatigue and severity of suicide risk were significantly associated with depression among patients with PD. The severity of pain and severity of anxiety were predictors of depression in caregivers of PD patients. The findings in this study provide references for early detection and treatment of depressive disorders in PD patients and their caregivers.

Language: en