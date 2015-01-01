Abstract

BACKGROUND: Kinesiophobia is defined as fear of movement due to the painful experience of it. The main symptom of fibromyalgia is persistent and widespread pain associated with other symptoms. This study analyzes the kinesiophobia between women with fibromyalgia and apparently healthy women and investigates the relationship between kinesiophobia and physical fitness tests, fear of falling, and the impact of the fibromyalgia.



METHODS: Fifty-one women participated in this study were divided into two groups: (1) women with fibromyalgia and (2) apparently healthy women. Participants completed questionnaires to assess kinesiophobia, fear of falling, and the impact of fibromyalgia. Subsequently, participants completed the physical tests Timed Up and Go, 10-step stair ascent, and handgrip strength.



RESULTS: Women with fibromyalgia had significant differences in kinesiophobia and fear of falling compared to apparently healthy women. Similarly, performance in the physical tests was lower, except for the handgrip strength, which maintained similar values to the apparently healthy women. Significant relationships were found only in the fibromyalgia group between kinesiophobia, the impact of the disease, fear of falling, and the Timed Up and Go and 10-step stair ascent tests.



CONCLUSIONS: Women with fibromyalgia showed higher kinesiophobia scores, worse performance in mobility tests, and higher fear of falling than apparently healthy women. Kinesiophobia score is related to Timed Up and Go performance, the 10-step stair ascent, the fear of falling, and the impact of the disease in women with fibromyalgia.

