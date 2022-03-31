Abstract

Young people experience high rates of suicidal ideation, self-harm, suicide attempt and death due to suicide. As a result of increasing globalisation, young people are increasingly mobile and can migrate from one country to another seeking educational and employment opportunities. With a growing number of young migrants, it is important to understand the prevalence of suicidal behaviour among this population group. We systematically searched Medline, Embase, and PsycINFO from inception until 31 March 2022. Eligible studies were those providing data on suicidal ideation, self-harm, suicide attempt, and death due to suicide. Seventeen studies were included in the review, some of which provided data on multiple outcomes of interest. Twelve studies provided data on suicidal ideation, five provided data on self-harm, eight provided data on suicide attempt, and one study had data on suicide death among young migrants. The quality of the included studies was varied and limited. The studies included in this review commonly reported that young migrants experience higher rates of self-harm and suicide attempt, but no major differences in suicidal ideation and suicide death compared to non-migrant young people. However, the limited number of studies focused on suicidal behaviour among young migrants highlights the need for further high-quality studies to capture accurate information. This will enable the development of policies and interventions that reduce the risk of suicidal behaviour among young migrants.

Language: en