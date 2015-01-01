Abstract

[[SafetyLit note from Wikipedia: Ragging is the term used for the so-called "initiation ritual" practiced in higher education institutions in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The practise is similar to hazing in North America, bizutage in France, praxe in Portugal, and other similar practices in educational institutions across the world. Ragging involves abuse, humiliation, or harassment of new entrants or junior students by the senior students. It often takes a malignant form wherein the newcomers may be subjected to psychological or physical torture. In 2009, the University Grants Commission of India imposed regulations upon Indian universities to help curb ragging and launched a toll-free 'anti-ragging helpline'.]]



Ragging is an initiation ritual practiced in Sri Lankan universities for generations, although research is scarce. This practice has several adverse consequences such as physical, psychological, and behavioral effects and increased university dropouts. The aim of this study was to investigate the prevalence of different types of ragging: emotional/verbal, physical and sexual ragging, self-perceived health consequences, help-seeking behavior, and factors associated with the experience of ragging. A cross-sectional study was conducted among 623, second- and third-year students from the medical, and technology faculties in Jaffna University. Bivariate associations were assessed using chi-squared tests. Logistic regression was used to evaluate factors associated with any type of ragging. Ragging was experienced by 59% of the students, emotional/verbal ragging being the most common. A total of 54% of students suffered one or more health consequences and mainly sought help from friends and family, with few seeking formal help. Factors associated with any type of ragging were faculty and year of study. This study emphasizes the urgent need to address this public health problem. It is important that there are adequate student support services, planning and implementation of effective interventions, as well as ensuring that existing policies are strengthened, to reduce or eliminate ragging in Sri Lanka.

