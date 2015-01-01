Abstract

In order to better understand the factors affecting the likelihood of motorcyclists' fatal injuries, motorcycle-involved crashes were investigated based on the involvement of the following vehicles: single motorcycle (SM), multiple motorcycles (MM) and motorcycle versus vehicle (MV) crashes.



METHOD: Binary logit and mixed logit models that consider the heterogeneity of parameters were applied to identify the critical factors that increase the likelihood of motorcyclist fatality.



RESULTS: Mixed logit models were found to have better fitting performances. Factors that increase the likelihood of motorcyclist fatality include lanes separated by traffic islands, male motorcyclists, and riding with BAC values of less than the legally limited value. Collisions with trees or utility poles lead to the highest likelihood of fatality in SM crashes. The effects of curved roads, same-direction swipe crashes, youth, and unlicensed motorcyclists are only significant in the likelihood of fatality in SM crashes.



CONCLUSIONS: Motorcyclists tend to be killed if they collide with large engine-size motorcycles and vehicles, unlicensed motorcyclists, or drivers with speeding related or right-of-way violations with positive BAC values. Driving or riding should be prohibited for any amount of alcohol or for anyone with a positive BAC value. Law enforcement should focus on unlicensed, speeding motorcyclists and drivers, and those who violate the right of way or perform improper turns. Roadside objects and facilities should be checked for appropriate placement and be equipped with reflective devices or injury protection facilities.

