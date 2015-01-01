|
Uzondu C, Jamson S, Marsden G. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35895320
Stakeholders play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth design and implementation of policies worldwide. This research presents the results of three focus groups carried out with stakeholders from different transport ministries and agencies involved in road safety in Nigeria. It aimed to understand their perception of road safety in Nigeria through discussing the road safety situation, measures, and strategies for improvement.
Nigeria; Road safety; qualitative study; developing countries; road safety measures