Abstract

(1) Background: Obstetric violence has been highlighted in the political and social agenda of several countries. Efforts have been made to create policies to humanize obstetric care, guarantee the rights of pregnant women and respond to this form of violence. The lack of consensus on the appropriate terminology to name and define the behaviours that constitute obstetric violence, hinders this process. (2) Objective: To analyse the concept of obstetric violence related to assistance to women during labor. (3) Methodology: Scoping review protocol, according to the Joanna Briggs Institute method. The search will be performed on EBSCOhost Research Platform, PubMed, Virtual Health Library and SciVerse Scopus databases. The Open Scientific Repository of Portugal will also be considered. All types of studies, published in the last 10 years, in English, Spanish and Portuguese languages, constitute inclusion criteria. Studies of women experiencing labor, in a hospital setting, that address the dimensions of the concept of obstetric violence will be reviewed. (4) Discussion: The results will serve as a basis for identifying the appropriate terminology of the concept of obstetric violence, in order to direct future research with interest in the problem.

Language: en