|
Citation
|
Yahya BH, Demetriou H, Zelnik A, Cohen N, Drescher MJ, Chaushu G, Hamzani Y. Medicina (Lithuania) 2022; 58(7): e934.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35888653
|
Abstract
|
Background and Objectives: The worldwide increase in electric bike (E-bike) and powered scooter (P-scooter) use in recent years has been accompanied by an increase in associated injuries to riders. The aim of this study was to evaluate trends in the incidence and types of E-bikes and P-scooter-related injuries in riders evacuated to a tertiary ED.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
age; injury; emergency department; electric bikes; powered scooters