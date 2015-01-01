Abstract

The emergence of smart headlights with reconfigurable light distributions that provide optimal illumination, highlight road objects, and project symbols to communicate with traffic participants further enhances road safety. Integrating all these functions in a single headlight usually suffers from issues of bulky multi-functional add-on modules with high cost or the use of conventional spatial light modulators with low optical efficiency and complex thermal design requirements. This paper presents a novel laser headlight prototype based on biaxially resonant microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirror light modulator for mapping blue laser patterns on phosphor plate to create structured white illumination and tunable road projection. The proposed headlight prototype system enables reconfigurable light distribution by leveraging laser beam scanning with fewer back-end lens and simple thermal design requirements. Built with thin-film lead zirconate titanate oxide (PbZrTiO(3)) actuators, the MEMS mirror achieved high-frequency biaxial resonance of 17.328 kHz, 4.81 kHz, and optical scan angle of 12.9°. The large mirror design of 2.0 mm facilitates more refined resolvable projection pixels, delivers more optical power, and provides moderate optical aperture to possibly serve as the common spatial light modulator of headlight and the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) towards all-in-one integration. The carefully designed bi-axial resonant frequency improves the device's robustness by offsetting the lowest eigenmode away from the vehicle vibration. By establishing the laser headlight prototype systems of both 1D and 2D scanning modes, a mathematical model of laser modulation and MEMS electrical control principles of Lissajous scanning are proposed to tune the projection pattern density and shapes. It laid the foundation for developing a laser scanning control system with more complex project functions and prompting the application of MEMS for compact headlight system that addresses night driving visibility, eliminates glare effect, and renders interactive projection capabilities.

Language: en