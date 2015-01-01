|
Citation
|
Gleason EG, Molina Berrío DP, López Ríos JM, Mejía Merino CM. Salud Colect. 2021; 17: e3727.
|
Vernacular Title
|
"Parir no es un asunto de etnia, es un asunto de humanidad": experiencias frente a la violencia obstétrica durante la atención al parto en mujeres indígenas
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Universidad Nacional de Lanús)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35896323
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to understand the experiences of obstetric violence experienced by Embera women during childbirth at healthcare facilities in the city of Medellin, Colombia. Employing a qualitative, ethnographic approach, semi-structured interviews were conducted with nine indigenous Embera women between February and March of 2020. The data indicate these women, members of the largest indigenous community in Medellín, experience similar forms of obstetric violence to non-indigenous women, which might be explained by the authoritarian medical habitus and a health system that prioritizes market forces. However, the data also reveal that indigenous women experience a specific form of this phenomenon: a lack of respect or cultural sensitivity, stemming from the process of colonialism to which indigenous peoples have been subjected. This dynamic continues to be expressed during delivery in healthcare childbirth settings via ignorance and disregard for indigenous ancestral knowledge, which can be understood as microaggressions that occur frequently but are difficult to identify.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
Health Personnel; Colombia; Dehumanization; Humanizing Delivery; Indigenous Peoples