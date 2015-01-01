Abstract

Accurate lane detection is an essential function of dynamic traffic perception. Though deep learning (DL) based methods have been widely applied to lane detection tasks, such models rarely achieve sufficient accuracy in low-light weather conditions. To improve the model accuracy in foggy conditions, a new approach was proposed based on monocular depth prediction and an atmospheric scattering model to generate fog artificially. We applied our method to the existing CULane dataset collected in clear weather and generated 107,451 labeled foggy lane images under three different fog densities. The original and generated datasets were then used to train state-of-the-art (SOTA) lane detection networks. The experiments demonstrate that the synthetic dataset can significantly increase the lane detection accuracy of DL-based models in both artificially generated foggy lane images and real foggy scenes. Specifically, the lane detection model performance (F1-measure) was increased from 11.09 to 70.41 under the heaviest foggy conditions. Additionally, this data augmentation method was further applied to another dataset, VIL-100, to test the adaptability of this approach. Similarly, it was found that even when the camera position or level of brightness was changed from one dataset to another, the foggy data augmentation approach is still valid to improve model performance under foggy conditions without degrading accuracy on other weather conditions. Finally, this approach also sheds light on practical applications for other complex scenes such as nighttime and rainy days.

