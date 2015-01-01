Abstract

Vehicular ad-hoc networks (VANETs) aim to provide a comfortable driving experience. Sharing messages in VANETs can help with traffic management, congestion mitigation, and driving safety. However, forged or false messages may undermine the efficiency of VANETs. In this paper, we propose a security scheme based on blockchain technology, where two types of blockchain are constructed based on roadside units (RSUs) and Certificate Authorities (CAs), respectively. The proposed security scheme has multifold goals to identify malicious nodes and detect forged messages based on multiple factors, such as reputation of sender nodes, and time and distance effectiveness of messages. In addition, an incentive mechanism is introduced on the RSU blockchain to encourage RSUs to adopt active behaviors. Extensive simulations show that the proposed scheme exhibits superior performances to existing methods in detecting forged messages and identifying malicious nodes. Meanwhile, it provides privacy protection and improves the efficiency of vehicular networks.

