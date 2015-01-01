SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Clausi S, Siciliano L, Olivito G, Leggio M. Adv. Exp. Med. Biol. 2022; 1378: 235-253.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/978-3-030-99550-8_15

35902475

Accumulating evidence suggests that the cerebellum plays a crucial role not only in the motor and cognitive domains but also in emotions and social behavior. In the present chapter, after a general introduction on the significance of the emotional components of social behavior, we describe recent efforts to understand the contributions of the cerebellum in social cognition focusing on the emotional and affective aspects. Specifically, starting from the description of the cerebello-cortical networks subtending the social-affective domains, we illustrate the most recent findings on the social cerebellum and the possible functional mechanisms by which the cerebellum modulate social-affective behavior. Finally, we discuss the possible consequences of cerebellar dysfunction in the social-affective domain, focusing on those neurological and psychopathological conditions in which emotional and social behavior difficulties have been described as being associated with cerebellar structural or functional alterations.


Prediction; Cerebellar sequencing; Cerebro-cerebellar circuits; Social interactions; Social-affective alterations

