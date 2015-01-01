SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chang WH, Foster GR, Kelly DA, Lai AG. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(5): e146.

The burden of mental illness in young people with chronic liver disease is not known. In this population cohort study in England, we identified 358 individuals (aged ≤25 years) diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis or liver disease related to cystic fibrosis and 1541 propensity-score-matched controls. By the first year of follow-up, the cumulative burden of psychiatric events in participants with liver disease was high compared with controls: anxiety disorder (6.87 per 100 individuals [95% CI 4.00-9.73] v. 2.22 [95% CI 1.37-3.07]), depression (5.10 [95% CI 2.83-7.37] v. 0.86 [95% CI 0.53-1.19]), substance misuse (10.61 [95% CI 9.50-11.73] v. 1.23 [95% CI 0.71-1.75]) and self-harm (3.09 [95% CI 1.12-5.05] v. 0.20 [95% CI 0.07-0.33]). Participants with liver disease had a 2-fold increase (OR = 1.94, 95% CI 1.45-2.58), a 2.5-fold increase (OR = 2.59, 95% CI 1.91-3.50) and 4.4-fold increase (OR = 4.44; 95% CI 3.46-5.71) in the risk of anxiety, depression and substance misuse, respectively. These findings highlight the need for effective intervention in psychiatric disorders in young people with rare liver disease.


