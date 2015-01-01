Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate whether progression from first drug use to crack-cocaine use differs according to gender, and whether the report of sexual or physical violence impacts the time of progression.



METHODS: We interviewed 896 crack-cocaine users (548 men; 348 women) from addiction treatment units. Cox regression models evaluated the time of progression from first drug use to crack use. We analyzed gender differences according to the absence or presence of sexual or physical violence, also considering whether violence, when present, had occurred before or after the onset of crack use.



RESULTS: Women presented a faster progression to crack use regardless of exposure to sexual or physical violence (p < 0.05). Compared to unexposed men, there was a similar progression for men exposed to sexual or physical violence before the first use of crack (p = 0.167 and p = 0.393, respectively). In both genders, we observed a faster progression among individuals exposed to these types of violence after the onset of crack use (p < 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: We found a faster progression to crack use among women and among individuals exposed to sexual and physical violence after the onset of crack use. These results encourage differentiated treatment strategies, focused on gender and individual characteristics.

