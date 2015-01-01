|
Citation
|
Roxburgh E, Morant N, Dolman C, Johnson S, Taylor BL. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35900686
|
Abstract
|
Postpartum psychosis has been found to affect 0.89-2.6 per 1000 women. Onset is typically rapid and severe. Early recognition and appropriate treatment are crucial for a good prognosis. Our aim in this study was to understand women's experiences of mental health care and services for psychosis in the postnatal period. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 12 women who reported being treated for postpartum psychosis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Women; Qualitative; Partners; Postnatal care; Postpartum psychosis; Services