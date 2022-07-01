SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Trevisan C, Noale M, Imoscopi A, Bigolaro C, Derni C, Agio E, Dal Ben S, Ceccato M, Tono F, Maggi S, Welmer AK, Sergi G. Geriatr. Nurs. 2022; 47: 100-106.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.gerinurse.2022.07.001

35901577

This prospective study evaluated cognitive and physical trajectories of nursing home (NH) residents after fall occurrence and their predictors. In 167 residents aged ≥60, we considered the closest pre-fall assessment and up to the first three post-fall assessments of cognitive and physical functions performed through Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and Tinetti tests. Mixture models identified three post-fall cognitive and physical trajectories: stability, slow decline, and rapid decline. At logistic regression, older age, fewer informal visits, and falls within one month from institutionalization increased the probability of experiencing a decline in MMSE and Tinetti scores. Worse pre-fall cognitive function increased the likelihood of cognitive and physical decline, while worse pre-fall Tinetti score negatively impacted only physical decline. In conclusion, the impact of falls on the cognitive and physical health of NH residents may be modulated by their pre-fall cognitive function and some modifiable factors, such as social interactions and physical function.


Cognition; Accidental falls; Nursing homes; Physical performance

