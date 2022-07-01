Abstract

This prospective study evaluated cognitive and physical trajectories of nursing home (NH) residents after fall occurrence and their predictors. In 167 residents aged ≥60, we considered the closest pre-fall assessment and up to the first three post-fall assessments of cognitive and physical functions performed through Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and Tinetti tests. Mixture models identified three post-fall cognitive and physical trajectories: stability, slow decline, and rapid decline. At logistic regression, older age, fewer informal visits, and falls within one month from institutionalization increased the probability of experiencing a decline in MMSE and Tinetti scores. Worse pre-fall cognitive function increased the likelihood of cognitive and physical decline, while worse pre-fall Tinetti score negatively impacted only physical decline. In conclusion, the impact of falls on the cognitive and physical health of NH residents may be modulated by their pre-fall cognitive function and some modifiable factors, such as social interactions and physical function.

