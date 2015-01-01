Abstract

This bibliographic review analyses the utility for psychologists of using neuroimaging tests and psychological or neuropsychological tests at the same time for studying the functioning of the brain in male abusers condemned for intimate partner violence against women (IPVAW). So as to be able to find an answer, we reviewed the available studies that investigated the structure or functioning of the brain. The results of these reviewed works of research show the benefits of using neuroimaging applied to male abusers, together with the use, either simultaneously or not, of other types of psychological, neuropsychological, or observational tests to complement and/or amplify the results of the neuroimaging techniques, as this can help us to advance in the knowledge of neuroscience as concerns the mind of the male abuser.

