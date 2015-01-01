Abstract

Since the reform and opening up of China, the rural built environment has changed dramatically. There is a need to understand how such changes have impacted rural children's school travel mode choice to design the built environment and plan schools accordingly. This paper combines field measurement methods and questionnaires to obtain data on rural children's school travel behavior and uses the multinomial logit (MNL) model to investigate the impacting factors. The results show the following insights: Age has a significant positive impact on children's choice of bicycles and buses. The improvements in road layout and facility conditions are significantly and positively associated with children's choice of electric bicycles for school. There is a significant positive correlation between a good and safe public environment and children's choice of cycling. Furthermore, distance from home to school has a significant impact on the choice of children's school travel mode: the greater the distance to school, the higher the probability that children will choose motorized modes of travel such as buses and private cars. This study provides empirical data and evidence in designing rural transport systems for school children based on their preferences concerning built environment factors.



