Abstract

Fall incidents are increasing every year and prevention is necessary. Preventing falls can increase the quality of life of the elderly and decrease medical costs. Stumbling and tripping are the main causes of falls and falls in the lateral direction, causing the hip fracture. This study aimed to analyze the accuracy and speed of lateral obstacle crossing in the elderly, especially from leaning posture. Twenty healthy older adults (6 men and 14 women, aged 71.7 ± 1.5 years) and 20 healthy young adults (5 men and 15 women, aged 21.4 ± 1.2 years) participated in this study. We set four conditions (normal, fast, leaning, and leaning fast), and participants crossed the obstacle laterally ten times under each condition. The crossing motion was captured using a three-dimensional analysis system. The trajectory of the foot, landed position, step time, center of gravity of the body, and moment of the lower extremity during the swing phase were calculated and compared between older and younger adults. In the leaning condition, the step time and knee moment of the elderly were significantly longer and larger than those of young adults. From the results of the trajectory of the foot and landed position in the leaning condition, motion inconsistency of the foot was found in the elderly. We believe that it is difficult for the elderly to perform the intended crossing motion and swing quickly because of aging. This inconsistency in motion is a serious cause of falls in the elderly.

