Citation
Islam MI, Sharwood L, Chadwick V, Esgin T, Martiniuk A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(15): e9131.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35897497
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Understanding and encouraging social and emotional well-being (SEWB) among Indigenous adolescents is vital in countering the impacts of colonisation and intergenerational trauma. As self-harm and suicidality are considered markers of poor SEWB among Indigenous communities, we aimed to identify the individual-level and community-level factors protecting Indigenous adolescents from self-harm and suicidality.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Female; Male; adolescent; Suicidal Ideation; suicide; *Suicide; Longitudinal Studies; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology; adolescent health; Australia/epidemiology; health and wellbeing; indigenous peoples; Protective Factors; self-injurious behaviour