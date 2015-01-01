Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to determine association between intimate partner violence and pregnancy outcomes.



METHODS: This was a descriptive study of socio- demographic characteristics of participants, their partners and intimate partner violence. Participants' delivery records were reviewed for additional medical and obstetric information and abused women and their neonates followed until discharge. Chi-square and student t-test were used to assessed associations, followed by logistic regression with odds ratio and 95% confidence intervals. A p<0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: The study included 270 participants of whom 84 (31.1%) reported domestic violence experience during pregnancy. One hundred and fourteen (42%) had experienced domestic violence pre-pregnancy and 69/114 (60.5%) further experienced domestic violence during pregnancy. Emotional violence was commonest 80/270 (29.6%) and no sexual violence was reported. Domestic violence declined from 42% (pre-pregnancy) to 31.1% (in-pregnancy) (p = 0.009). Risk factors during pregnancy were young age15-24years (OR:5.8, 95%CI:1.65-20.38), nulliparity (OR:3.75,95%CI:1.90-7.4/1), and partner's alcohol consumption (OR:5.04, 95%CI:2.50-10.13). Associated outcomes included late antenatal booking, gestational hypertension and cephalopelvic disproportion.



CONCLUSION: We found high prevalence of domestic violence during pregnancy, preponderance of emotional abuse, and decline physical abuse. Nulliparity, younger age or partner's alcohol-consumption predicted abuse. Late-booking, gestational hypertension, cephalopelvic disproportion, fetal distress were associated.

