Citation
Nguyen TH, Nguyen HMT, Ha TT, Nguyen NN. J. Genet. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35899465
Abstract
Physical bullying is prevalent among secondary school students in Vietnam, and it is thought that support from peers and teachers may make a significant contribution to lessening the problem in the country. The authors aimed to examine the association between peer support, teacher support, and physical bullying among secondary school students in Vietnam, controlling for age and sex. They also tested the moderation effects of sex on peer support, teacher support, and physical bullying. A multiple linear regression analysis was conducted, using a sample of 482 secondary students between 12 and 15 years old from three secondary schools in a big city in the country.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying; and teenagers; peer support; teacher support