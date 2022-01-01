|
Liu C, Moore GA, Roben CKP, Ganiban JM, Leve LD, Shaw DS, Natsuaki MN, Reiss D, Neiderhiser JM. J. Psychopathol. Clin. Sci. 2022; 131(6): 588-597.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
35901390
The present study is focused on anger expression and regulation within the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) construct of Frustrative Nonreward. Although previous studies have examined associations between child anger regulation and expression, these studies do not directly address the dynamic processes involved in Frustrative Nonreward using microlongitudinal methods. The current study used data from 561 adopted children, their adoptive parents, and birth parents and aimed to address gaps in the literature by examining: (a) temporal associations between anger expression during a frustrating situation, and behaviors thought to regulate emotions (e.g., attempt-to-escape, support-seeking, distraction, and focus-on-restraint) on a microlongitudinal scale during an arm restraint task assessed at 27 months; (b) birth parent externalizing problems and overreactive parenting by adoptive parents as predictors of child anger expression and moderators of the moment-to-moment associations estimated in Step 1; and (c) longitudinal associations (linear vs. quadratic) between anger expressions and externalizing behaviors at 4.5 years.
