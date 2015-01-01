Abstract

During the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression were common among caregivers and parents more prone to adopt harsh disciplinary techniques when angry or stressed. The purpose of this study was to investigate if there are any differences in parents' disciplinary strategies following social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. An online questionnaire was completed by a convenience sample of parents (N = 605) and mothers (n = 533; 88.1%) aged 37.80 years old (SD = 5.66; range = 20-59) who lived with children aged 6-12 years in Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic. Iran's Multiple Indicator Demographic and Health Survey questionnaire was used to gauge child discipline. There was an increase in shaking (1.8%), shouting and yelling (15.5%). The findings of this study serve as a reminder to researchers and government officials that child abuse and violence are more likely to occur during stressful times and provide the scientific foundation for the development of tailored psychological treatment.

