Citation
Marino JL, Tait RJ, Straker LM, Schofield DJ, Doherty DA, Ivers RQ, Graham PL, Steinbeck K, Lymer S, Sanci LA, Patton GC, Liu B, Brooks FM, Kang MS, Hickey M, Cunich M, Bista S, Skinner SR. Longit. Life Course Stud. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35900894
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Risk-taking behaviours are a major contributor to youth morbidity and mortality. Vulnerability to these negative outcomes is constructed from individual behaviour including risk-taking, and from social context, ecological determinants, early life experience, developmental capacity and mental health, contributing to a state of higher risk. However, although risk-taking is part of normal adolescent development, there is no systematic way to distinguish young people with a high probability of serious adverse outcomes, hindering the capacity to screen and intervene. This study aims to explore the association between risk behaviours/states in adolescence and negative health, social and economic outcomes through young adulthood.
Keywords
development; substance use; young adult; prenatal cohort; sexual health