Abstract

As child abuse becomes increasingly serious, the activities of nursing professionals during pregnancy have become more important. This study aimed to describe public health nurses' (PHNs) activities for child abuse prevention, focusing on how they approach pregnant women at possible risk to enable early prevention. A qualitative design was applied. Fifteen PHNs in Japan participated and were interviewed about 23 cases using semistructured interviews focus on the series of PHN's activity. Transcripts were coded, and the codes were categorized into several categories, and content analysis was conducted. PHNs' activities included exploring at-risk cases by various means, creating opportunities to begin individual support, examining the risk of abuse specifically to predict suspected abuse after childbirth, encouraging behavior to reduce the risk of abuse, waiting consciously for a while, expanding support systems for cases. If PHNs anticipated that the situation would not stabilize, they returned to creating an opportunity to begin individual support and repeated the process. PHNs' had six activities, which were repeated depending on the magnitude of the risk of abuse. It was suggested that these activities are aimed at long-term child-rearing support. PHNs belonging to municipal governments conducted these activities; further support can be provided by utilizing municipal governments.

Language: en