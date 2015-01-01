Abstract

Transport-sharing systems are eco-friendly and the most promising services in smart urban environments, where the booming Internet of things (IoT) technologies play an important role in the smart infrastructure. Due to the imbalanced bike distribution, bikes and stalls in the docking stations could be unavailable when needed, leading to bad customer experiences. We develop a dynamic repositioning strategy for the management of bikes in this paper, which supports dispatchers to keep stations in service. Two open datasets are examined, and the exploratory data analysis presents that there is a significant difference of travel patterns between working and non-working days, where the former has an excess demand at rush hours and the latter is usually at a low demand. To evaluate the effect when the demand outstrips a station's capacity, we propose a non-linear scaling technique to transform demand patterns and perform the clustering analysis for each of five categories obtained from the sophisticated analysis of the dataset. Our repositioning strategy is developed according to the transformed demands. Compared with the previous work, numerical simulations reveal that our strategy has a better performance for high-demand stations, and thus can substantially reduce the repositioning cost, which brings benefit to bike-sharing operators for managing the city bike system.

