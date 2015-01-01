Abstract

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) are one of the most frequent and severe outcomes of a Powered Two-Wheeler (PTW) crash. Early diagnosis and treatment can greatly reduce permanent consequences. Despite the fact that devices to track head kinematics have been developed for sports applications, they all have limitations, which hamper their use in everyday road applications. In this study, a new technical solution based on accelerometers integrated in a motorcycle helmet is presented, and the related methodology to estimate linear and rotational acceleration of the head with deep Artificial Neural Networks (dANNs) is developed. A finite element model of helmet coupled with a Hybrid III head model was used to generate data needed for the neural network training. Input data to the dANN model were time signals of (virtual) accelerometers placed on the inner surface of the helmet shell, while the output data were the components of linear and rotational head accelerations. The network was capable of estimating, with good accuracy, time patterns of the acceleration components in all impact conditions that require medical treatment. The correlation between the reference and estimated values was high for all parameters and for both linear and rotational acceleration, with coefficients of determination (R2) ranging from 0.91 to 0.97.

