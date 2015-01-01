|
Tull MT, DeMoss ZT, Anestis MD, Lavender JM, McDermott MJ, Gratz KL. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35899809
INTRODUCTION: Suicide models propose that the capability for suicide, such as fearlessness about death (FAD), is necessary for the transition from suicidal desire to a suicide attempt. Most studies have relied on self-report methods to assess FAD. However, this research has produced equivocal results. As individuals may have limited awareness of learned or pre-existing associations between fearlessness and death, implicit measures of FAD hold promise. This study used a novel implicit association test (IAT), the IAT-FAD, to examine associations between suicidal desire, implicit FAD, and lifetime suicide attempt frequency.
suicidality; implicit measures; suicide capability; suicide risk