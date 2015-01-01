Abstract

As the older population increases, the number of elderly accessing the emergency department following a trauma increases accordingly. High-level trauma enters together with the identification of predictive parameters for poor outcome and mortality, may result in a death rate improvement of up to 30% in this group of patients. This study analyzes the epidemiology of major trauma admissions at Niguarda Trauma Center in Milan, Italy, focusing on the geriatric population and aiming to discriminate the trauma outcomes in the range of population between 65 and 75 years old (Senior Adult) and to compare it with the outcomes among people over 75 years old (Elderly). The variables analyzed included mortality, mechanism of injury, body district injured, Injury Severity Score (ISS), Trauma Injury Severity Score (TRISS), Geriatric Trauma Score (GTO), and outcome. Head trauma remains the main cause of mortality with falls and road accidents being the most common mechanism of injury. Frailty and associated use of anticoagulant and antiplatelet therapy increased the risk of death by 42%. The subdivision of the elder patients into two groups (65-75 and > 75) showed a difference in the probability of death and effective mortality rate.

Language: en