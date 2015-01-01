SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wurz GT, Montoya E, DeGregorio MW. J. Cannabis Res. 2022; 4(1): e36.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s42238-022-00146-9

unavailable

As a result of the legalization of U.S. industrial hemp production in late 2018, products containing hemp-derived Δ8-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ8-THC) are increasing in popularity. Little, however, is known regarding Δ8-THC's impairment potential and the associated impacts on roadway and workplace safety, and testing for Δ8-THC is not yet common. The present study explored impairment patterns and cannabinoid kinetics associated with recent use of Δ8-THC.


∆9-THC; Hemp; Impairment; Nystagmus; Δ8-THC

