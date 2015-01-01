|
Citation
|
Zimmerman M, Becker L. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BackgroundDespite the significant psychosocial morbidity associated with borderline personality disorder (BPD), its underrecognition is a significant clinical problem. BPD is likely underdiagnosed, in part, because patients with BPD usually present with chief complaints associated with mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders. When patients with BPD do not exhibit self-harm behavior, we suspect that BPD is less likely to recognized. An important question is whether the absence of this criterion, which might attenuate the likelihood of recognizing and diagnosing the disorder, identifies a subgroup of patients with BPD who are 'less borderline' than patients with BPD who do not manifest this criterion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Borderline personality disorder; recognition; self-harm; suicidal behavior; underdiagnosis