Abstract

BackgroundDespite the significant psychosocial morbidity associated with borderline personality disorder (BPD), its underrecognition is a significant clinical problem. BPD is likely underdiagnosed, in part, because patients with BPD usually present with chief complaints associated with mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders. When patients with BPD do not exhibit self-harm behavior, we suspect that BPD is less likely to recognized. An important question is whether the absence of this criterion, which might attenuate the likelihood of recognizing and diagnosing the disorder, identifies a subgroup of patients with BPD who are 'less borderline' than patients with BPD who do not manifest this criterion.



METHODSPsychiatric outpatients were evaluated with a semi-structured diagnostic interview for DSM-IV BPD, 390 of whom were diagnosed with BPD. We compared the demographic and clinical characteristics of patients with BPD who do and do not engage in repeated suicidal and self-harm behavior.



RESULTSApproximately half of the patients with BPD did not meet the suicidality/self-injury diagnostic criterion for the disorder. There were no differences between the patients who did and did not meet this criterion in occupational impairment, likelihood of receiving disability payments, impairment in social functioning, level of educational achievement, comorbid psychiatric disorders, history of childhood trauma, or severity of depression, anxiety, or anger upon presentation for treatment.



CONCLUSIONSRepeated self-injurious and suicidal behavior is not synonymous with BPD. It is critical for clinicians to be aware that the absence of repeated self-injury and suicide threats/gestures or attempts does not rule out the diagnosis of BPD.

Language: en