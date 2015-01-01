Abstract

Interactions of motorised vehicles with pedestrians have always been a concern in traffic safety. The major threat to pedestrians comes from the high level of interactions imposed in uncontrolled traffic environments, where road users have to compete over the right of way. The interactions become more complex with the variety of user types and their available conflict resolution strategies. In this research, a conflict risk evaluation model is developed to assess the safety level of pedestrian conflict with other road users. Surrogate safety indicators are employed to measure road users' temporal and spatial proximity during a conflict. The thresholds are determined through the application of various methods (i.e., intersection point, p-tile, maximum between-class variance, and minimum cross-entropy method) to separate potential critical conflicts against normal traffic conditions, on the basis of the conflict risk evaluation model. An F-score method is used to select the optimal threshold given by various applied methods. Two data sets of shared space and mid-block were used to develop and validate conflict risk evaluation models for the interaction of pedestrians with vehicles (passenger cars) and light vehicles (two- or three-wheel vehicles) separately. The proposed model can potentially be used as a real-time conflict risk evaluation model to improve traffic safety.

