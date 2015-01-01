|
Berg SH, Rørtveit K, Walby FA, Aase K. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e967.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35906685
BACKGROUND: The prevailing patient safety strategies in suicide prevention are suicide risk assessments and retrospective reviews, with emphasis on minimising risk and preventing adverse events. Resilient healthcare focuses on how everyday clinical practice succeeds and emphasises learning from practice, not from adverse events. Yet, little is known about resilient practices for suicidal inpatients. The aim of the study is to draw upon the perspectives of patients and healthcare professionals to inform the conceptual development of resilient practices in inpatient suicide prevention.
Mental health; Suicide prevention; Complexity; Adaptation; Inpatient suicide; Patient safety; Resilient healthcare; Safety science