Abstract

Although childhood maltreatment confers a high risk for the development of major depressive disorder, the neurobiological mechanisms underlying this connection remain unknown. The present study sought to identify the specific resting-state networks associated with childhood maltreatment. We recruited major depressive disorder patients with and without a history of childhood maltreatment (n = 31 and n = 30, respectively) and healthy subjects (n = 80). We used independent component analysis to compute inter- and intra- network connectivity. We found that individuals with major depressive disorder and childhood maltreatment could be characterized by the following network disconnectivity model relative to healthy subjects: (i) decreased intra-network connectivity in the left frontoparietal network and increased intra-network connectivity in the right frontoparietal network, (ii) decreased inter-network connectivity in the posterior default mode network-auditory network, posterior default mode network-limbic system, posterior default mode network-anterior default mode network, auditory network-medial visual network, lateral visual network - medial visual network, medial visual network-sensorimotor network, medial visual network - anterior default mode network, occipital pole visual network-dorsal attention network, and posterior default mode network-anterior default mode network, and (iii) increased inter-network connectivity in the sensorimotor network-ventral attention network, and dorsal attention network-ventral attention network. Moreover, we found significant correlations between the severity of childhood maltreatment and the intra-network connectivity of the frontoparietal network. Our study demonstrated that childhood maltreatment is integrally associated with aberrant network architecture in patients with major depressive disorder.

