Wang L, Ni X, Li Z, Ma Y, Zhang Y, Zhang Z, Gao L, Liu X, Yan W, Fan L, Shi L. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e930118.
35903384
OBJECTIVE: Hospital workplace violence is one of the most frequently reported types of workplace violence in the world, and it harms the mental and physical health of medical staff. Existing research on workplace violence focused more on cross-sectional studies, than longitudinal studies. Therefore, this study examined the dynamic impact of hospital workplace violence on the mental health of medical staff, with the aim of providing appropriate countermeasures and suggestions for hospitals to develop targeted psychological intervention measures in time for medical staff who experience workplace violence.
hospital; a prospective cohort study; hospital workplace violence; medical staff; mental health loss