Abstract

Suicide attempts in humans due to injections of the veterinary drug pentobarbital sodium have been rarely reported. Herein, we present a case of a suicide attempt by intramuscular injection of pentobarbital sodium into the rectus abdominis muscle, which was suggested by computed tomography (CT). A 73-year-old man was brought to the emergency department with GCS 3 (E1V1M1) and an incised wound on the right side of the neck. A bottle of Somnopentyl(®) (pentobarbital sodium, 64.8 mg/ml), a 20-ml empty syringe with an 18-mm needle, and no. 10 scalpel were present at the scene. At the emergency department, the patient was intubated and was admitted to the intensive care unit. A urine drug screen test by SIGNIFY(®) ER was positive for benzodiazepines and barbiturates, and continuous veno-venous hemofiltration (CHF) was initiated. The route of drug administration was initially unknown; however, a CT scan revealed swelling of the left rectus abdominis muscle with a wound suggestive of a needle puncture, and the CT analysis suggested 38.16 ml as the maximum dose of pentobarbital sodium. On day 3, the patient's consciousness improved, and he was weaned off CHF and mechanical ventilation. There have been several reports of postmortem CT yielding information on the site of administration of intoxicants, but there have been none for surviving intoxicated patients. This is the first report of the usefulness of CT to identify the site of administration of the causative agent of intoxication while the patient is still alive.

