|
Citation
|
Etkin P, De Caluwé E, Ibáñez MI, Ortet G, Mezquita L. J. Res. Pers. 2022; 97: e104205.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although personality is closely related to thepsychopathology structure,to our knowledge no studyhas explored the associations between the Five-Factor traitsand a bifactor psychopathology model within a personality developmental framework. Consequently, this study aims to explore intercept and growth of personality traits across three assessments in a 2-year period and their associations with psychopathology in a nonclinical sample of 551 adolescents (51.5% girls;Mage = 13.77,SD = 1.29). Confirmatory Factor Analysis supported the bifactor structure of psychopathology. Latent growth curve modeling showed a slightly declining trend in neuroticism and conscientiousness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents, development; Five-Factor Model; Latent growth curve modelling; Personality; Pfactor; Psychopathology