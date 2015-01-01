Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Interpersonal violence results in injuries that frequently affect oral, head and neck structures, the treatment of which must be carried out by Oral health practitioners with sufficient training to detect the problem and manage the victim's lesions and need for referral. The objective of this study is to know the academic preparation that Spanish dentistry students receive in learning outcomes related to interpersonal violence during undergraduate academic training.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A survey was conducted through an online form with 9 questions (Survey Monkey platform). The link was sent by email to the deans of the 23 Spanish universities (public and private) offering dentistry degrees. The analysis of the results was carried out using Fisher's test and a chi-squared test.



RESULTS: 95.63% of the deans (n ​​= 22) responded. 85.7% of the universities report to carry on training in violence, according with Spanish legislation. Currently 33.3% dedicate less than five hours to this training, while in the future study plans only 19% would dedicate less than five hours to these learning outcomes. 85.7% of the respondents agree in consider this training as mandatory. The subjects in which learning outcomes on interpersonal violence were reported to be included were: legal and forensic dentistry (78%), psychology (55%), medical ethics (33.3%), pediatric dentistry (39%), surgery (5.5% ) and 22% respondents cited other specialties. In future curricula, the competence areas in which such training is proposed to be imparted are: legal and forensic dentistry (80.9%), psychology and medical ethics (57.1%), pediatric dentistry (38.1%), surgery (14.2% ) and in 23.8% also in other specialties. Significant differences were found between public and private universities only in the number of hours that would be dedicated to interpersonal violence learning outcomes in the future.



CONCLUSIONS: Interpersonal violence encompasses situations of abuse and neglect inflicted to different patients (women, children, elderly) that are perceived both by Oral Health students and practitioners to require a comprehensive training. Most of the respondent deans consider that in the future curricula both the hours and areas that teach interpersonal violence learning outcomes must be increased. To respond to victim's need for help and care, the future requirements for the Oral health workforce education must encompass interprofessional undergraduate as well as postgraduate training in interpersonal violence.

