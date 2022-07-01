SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Walker J, Cuervo M, Venta A. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jad.2022.07.058

35908605

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in rates of suicide-related thoughts and behaviors among Latinx young adults. Given Latinx young adults are one of the fastest growing subgroups in the United States, this raises significant public health concern. Perceived discrimination has consistently been identified as a risk factor and has been positively associated with depressive symptoms, further exacerbating risk for the development of suicide-related thoughts and behaviors. Critical to understanding Latinx mental health is familismo, a core cultural value that entails connectedness, dedication, commitment, and loyalty to family. Moreover, it involves seeking family for advice and support. The current study sought to examine depressive symptoms as mediator for the relation between perceived discrimination and suicide-related thoughts and behaviors while investigating familismo as a moderator in attenuating these relations within a college aged Latinx sample (N = 1037, 75.3 % female, Mage = 21, SD = 4.49). Across models, depressive symptoms explained the relation between perceived discrimination and suicide-related thoughts and behaviors (p ≤0.001-0.024) with familismo significantly acting as moderator (p = .009). In exploring the protective effects of an important Latinx cultural value on a growing public health disparity, the current study provides novel insight that may be used to tailor and adapt current intervention and prevention efforts for Latinx young adults at risk for suicide-related thoughts and behaviors.


Familismo; Latinx; Perceived discrimination; Suicide-related thoughts and behaviors

