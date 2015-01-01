SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pogue CA, Li P, Swiger P, Gillespie G, Ivankova N, Patrician PA. Nurs. Forum 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/nuf.12781

PMID

35908259

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying may undermine patient safety in healthcare organizations threatening quality improvement and patient outcomes.

PURPOSE: To explore the associations between the nursing work environment, nurse-reported workplace bullying, and patient outcomes.

METHOD: Cross-sectional analysis of nurse survey data (N = 943). The Practice Environment Scale of the nursing work index was used to measure the work environment, nurse-reported bullying was measured with the short negative acts questionnaire, and single items measured care quality and patient safety grade. Random effects logistic regressions were used to determine associations controlling for individual, employment, and organizational factors.

FINDINGS: Fourty percent of nurses reported experiencing bullying. A higher work environment composite score was significantly associated with a lower risk of bullying (OR = 0.16 [0.12, 0.22], p < .0001). Nurses experiencing bullying were less likely to report good/excellent quality of care (OR = 0.28 [0.18, 0.44], p < .0001) or a favorable patient safety grade (OR = 0.36 [0.25, 0.51], p < .0001).

DISCUSSION: The nursing work environment influences the presence of bullying, which can negatively impact patient outcomes. Improving nurse work environments is one mechanism to better address nurse bullying.


Language: en

Keywords

violence; nursing; workplace bullying; patient safety; quality of care; work environment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print