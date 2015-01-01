Abstract

The use of vehicles in our life is increasing exponentially day by day and as increasing vehicles are violating the traffic rules, theft of vehicles, entering in restricted areas, high number of accidents lead to increase in the crime rates linearly. For any vehicle to be recognized, vehicle license plate detection will play a major significant role in this active world. For finding vehicles commonly used in field of security and safety system, LPDR plays a significant role and need to recognize vehicles registration number. The system includes a camera connected to Raspberry Pi which captures the video of moving vehicles. The number of the following vehicle is displayed and the vehicle image were viewed on a web page. The system implemented can be used to improve road safety.

