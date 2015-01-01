Abstract

A countless number of people drive on the highway day and night. People traveling long-distance suffer from lack of sleep. Due to which it becomes very dangerous to drive when feeling sleepy. The majority of accidents happen due to the drowsiness of the driver. According to a thorough investigation, there are over 500,000 accidents in India alone each year. Furthermore, driver fatigue is a factor in almost 60 percent of these accidents. In this paper, we provide a real-time monitoring system that makes use of face / eye identification and image processing algorithm. Driver drowsiness detection is a vehicle safety technology which prevents accidents when the driver is getting drowsy.

