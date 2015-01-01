Abstract

It is known fact that accidents are the major problem that is occurring now a days. Wearing helmets is one of the mandatory rule made by the government. Even after implementing these rules some of the bike riders are avoiding it. Because of this reason, we are seeing the increase of accidents. Also, due to slow reach of treatment accidents occurring at small areas are becoming fatal. current project looks to solve these problems. In this project a message will be sent to the rider that to wear the helmet, triple riding, signal jump, overspeed and also sends a message if driver isn't in active mode. These accidents leads to significant amount of death and disability. In India, Avoiding traffic rules like triple riding, signal jump, overspeed are causing major accidents. All the systems focus on changes occur in movement of vechicles, and sends a message if the rider avoids any of the mentioned traffic rules, which have been already explained in the literature survey.

Language: en