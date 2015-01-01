Abstract

In this present world women are less secure and have various issues regarding their security. The National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) states that every third women in India are prone to various physical assaults and harassment, since the age of 15. There are many safety devices and applications that are in use today, but the usage of flex sensors as their major component limits the usage of those devices and applications. To overcome this disadvantage, it is proposed to develop a module with copper thread, ATMEGA328P, Global System for Mobile communication module, Global Positioning System module, RF Transmitter and RF receiver and Comparator as their major components. In this proposed work, there are two separate modules for transmitter and receiver. The transmitter module consists of a wire (patch-up) which can be stitched along with the dress of the women which are not externally visible to the culprit. There will be a connection flow between these threads which is continuously monitored by the comparator. When the connection flow terminates by breakingthe patch-up, the comparator turns on the GSM and RF transmitter which is fused with the ATMEGA328P microcontroller. The GSM module sends the alert message along with the current location of the victim to the predefined numbers and the RF transmitter sends the signalto the RF receiver. A switch is used to turn on and off the entire transmitter setup. Once the device is activated it remains ON and does not need to be activated every time. On the other hand, the receiver module consists of an RF receiver and buzzer fused with a microcontroller.



When the RF receiver receives the signal from the RF transmitter, it turns on the buzzer. Hencethis method ensures emergency call and alert message along with the location of the victim to the predefined numbers through mobile phone. In emergency cases the person themselves can open the patch or alert the switch to send alert messages.

Language: en