Abstract

BACKGROUND: Satisfactory driving and eye tests at accredited centers by national traffic regulatory agencies are prerequisites for issuance of driver's license. Objectives: We assessed driving requirements and perceived barriers to accessing eye care services among government and commercial drivers in Osun state, Southwest Nigeria.



METHODS: We conducted a comparative cross-sectional study among 120 male commercial and government drivers each. Data were collected using a pre-tested semi-structured questionnaire. A focus group discussion (FGD) was used to obtain information on criteria for issuance of driver's license and perceived barriers to accessing eye care services. Frequency and chi-square test were done. Level of significance was set at p-value <0.05. Responses from the FGD recordings were analyzed using detailed content analysis with similar patterns of responses grouped together.



RESULTS: One hundred and five (89.7%) government and 86 (76.1%) commercial drivers had undertaken driving test (p=0.006), 35 (29.9%) government and 16 (14.2%) had eye test (p=0.004) before issuance of driver's license. One hundred and seventeen (97.5%) government and 113 (94.2%) commercial drivers had driver's license. Commercial drivers mentioned expensive medical services, busy work schedule, nonchalant attitude to health matters and ignorance as some of the barriers to eye care services.



CONCLUSIONS: Driving and eye tests were mostly done by government drivers. Inability to afford treatment services, busy work schedule and ignorance about visual status were perceived barriers to accessing eye care services mostly amongst commercial drivers. Public enlightenment on driving test with visual screening and provision of subsidized serial eye examination for drivers in Osun state was recommended.

