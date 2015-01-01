Abstract

The rapid growth of two-wheeler usage in India is a pertinent issue that has not so far received the attention it requires. Two-wheelers serve as a cost-effective transport solution in the Indian scenario; however, this mode is afflicted with several externalities, including congestion, air pollution, and road fatalities. This study extends the existing sustainable policy and planning literature by investigating the possibility of a new policy vision to regulate, monitor, and promote sustainable two-wheeler usage in India. The procedural framework includes assessing the role and attitude of current two-wheeler users (stratified into men and women) through an online questionnaire survey, reviewing the existing policy framework of India and two international cities, examining the critical barriers to sustainable, green, and inclusive urban mobility, and recommending a set of policy interventions and reforms. The proposed reforms and strategies can improve the policymaking processes of governing agencies and the sustainability of Indian urban transport.

